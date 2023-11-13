(WFRV)- Whether you are looking to tune up for your company softball team or are a young athlete wanting to improve your game, you can do it year-round at D-BAT in Appleton.

D-BAT Academies feature an indoor climate-controlled facility, with an environment that invites parents to be a part of their ballplayer’s development along with a top-notch pro shop to provide all your equipment needs.

D-BAT specializes in baseball and softball. They offer camps, clinics, parties, and more.

In this segment, Alexis talks to Stacey Gassner about what D-BAT offers and how to become a member for special discounts.

D-BAT is located at 4679 West College Avenue in Appleton.

For more information, head to dbatappleton.com.