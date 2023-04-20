If you are passionate about reducing waste and helping the environment, be sure to mark your calendars and invite your friends to an Earth Day Event at Oshkosh Public Library. Help us celebrate our planet and discover new ways to make a difference.

Think Outside the Trash: Upcycling & Recycling takes place on April 22 at 3 p.m., in the library’s Lower Level. The free program aims to promote creative ways to reuse and repurpose materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Participants will have the opportunity to dig into an expert-led, hands-on upcycling craft, while learning more about recycling from Jessica Hanson, Communications & Program Development Specialist of Winnebago County Solid Waste Management.

“This event is all about promoting sustainable practices and encouraging people to think twice before throwing something away,” said Nancy Bell, readers’ advisory librarian and program coordinator.

“We hope to show that with a little creativity, even the most mundane items can be turned into something beautiful and useful.”

While participants are encouraged to bring their own materials to upcycle, a limited supply of items will be available.

For more information visit oshkoshpubliclibrary.org or call (920) 236-5205