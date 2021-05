(WFRV) – The housing market is hot right now and many people could be tempted to sell their home on their own, but it’s important to have a good lawyer by your side if you do.

Ron Tusler of Tusler Law in Appleton joined Local 5 Live to talk about how he and his firm not only represent accident victims but help buyers and sellers of residential real estate.

You can get in touch with Tusler Law at 920-749-0400. You can also find the firm on College Avenue in Appleton or online at tuslerlaw.com.