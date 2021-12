(WFRV) – Two fun nights to enjoy this weekend – Terry Charles gives Local 5 Live viewers details from the Green Bay Gamblers Hockey.

December 17, 7:05 pm – Bud & College Night

December 18, 7:05 pm – Family & First Responders Night

Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook page for fun themes, giveaways and more.