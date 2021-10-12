Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom: Bottled milk to squeaky cheese curds

(WFRV) – Today is National Farmers Day and there’s no better way to thank one than to shop local for some dairy products.

Local 5 Live features new business to help you do just that. Tammy Fritsch from Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom stopped by with a look at their small family run dairy farm and the bottled milk you can get and how they are evolving into other delicious products.

You can find Two Guernsey Girls Creamery at W1872 County Road UU in Freedom. See all the latest on their Facebook page.