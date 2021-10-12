Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom: Bottled milk to squeaky cheese curds

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Today is National Farmers Day and there’s no better way to thank one than to shop local for some dairy products.

Local 5 Live features new business to help you do just that. Tammy Fritsch from Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom stopped by with a look at their small family run dairy farm and the bottled milk you can get and how they are evolving into other delicious products.

You can find Two Guernsey Girls Creamery at W1872 County Road UU in Freedom. See all the latest on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman interview

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom senior golfer Callie Berg

NLDS GAME 2: Brewers / Braves - Kyle Wrap

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Denmark set up NEC title showdown; 8-man highlights

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fond du Lac's Military Homecoming

Team of the Week: De Pere