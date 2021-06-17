Ultimate Beauty Package special from Culler Beauty

(WFRV) – No matter the season, we all want to look our best and no matter your skin tone, you can create a perfect finish in just minutes with Culler Beauty.

The powerful combination of the Primer and Foundation will have you looking flawless in minutes. The Self -Adjusting Foundation instantly matches to your skin tone, creating the perfect shine-free finish. The Transformation Primer smooths and softens the skin as it works to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Plus you get a FREE HA Lash Enhancer to promote fuller, thicker, longer-looking lashes. 

Our Medium works well with most skin tones, and is especially great during the summer months when you may have a tanner skin tone. 

Key Benefits

  • –  Revive your skin for a softer & smoother appearance
  • –  Reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles
  • –  Minimize the appearance of pores and even out skin tone
  • –  Protect your skin from the sun 

Order now and mention Local 5 Live and you’ll get:

$10 off the Ultimate Beauty Package (foundation and primer)
Free lash enhancer
Free shipping

To order, head to culler10.com or call 800-814-0169.

