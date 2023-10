(WFRV)- Uncle Tom’s Candy Store is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away the secret recipe of their Door County Apple Hot Cakes.

In this segment, owners Ryan and Rebecca Mueller release the secret recipe and how to get one of these cakes at Fall Fest.

Uncle Tom’s Candy Store is at 703 Europe Bay Road in Ellison Bay. Sister Bay’s Fall Fest is October 13 through the 15th at Sister Bay Sports Complex, 2155 Autumn Court.

For more information, head to uncletomscandy.com.