At One Law Group they have a goal of providing excellent, personalized representation no matter how simple of complex the issue may be.

Attorney Joe Putzstuck has several areas of expertise, and today, we are talking about something that can get complex; that is divorce.

One Law Group has locations in Green Bay at 2181 South Oneida Street, in Appleton at 100 West Lawrence Street, and in Lakewood at 15251 Highway 32.

You can see a full list of services at onelawgroupsc.com.