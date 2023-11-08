(WFRV)- Door County Nature Works opened in 1994 in a small barn in Egg Harbor. They began by selling rustic products made in the USA.

Since then, their barn has expanded several times to bring a unique collection of casual home furnishings and gifts.

Kick off your holiday shopping during their Mingle Jingle event on Saturday, November 11th. Stop in and shop for all of your seasonal entertaining, decorating, and gifting needs. Shoppers can also enter to win fantastic door prizes.

Door County Nature Works is located at 7798 Highway 42 in Egg Harbor. They are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, head to doorcountynatureworks.com.