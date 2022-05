(WFRV) – Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness and one in six youth ages 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

UnitedHealthcare is bringing attention to those numbers this mental health awareness month.

They are offering tips to recognize depression in yourself or others.

You will find helpful tips to help your kids navigate their mental health needs at https://www.uhc.com/health-and-wellness/mental-health