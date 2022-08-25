(WFRV) – There’s a new place for help with grieving.

Jenny Boeckman stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can tour the new Grief and Education Center from Unity Hospice.

Learn more about the Unity Grief and Education Center Open House or connect with a Unity Grief Counselor by calling 800-990-9249, online at unityhospice.org.

The open house is happening today from 3 – 7 pm.

From Unity Hospice:

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Unity, Northeast Wisconsin’s nonprofit leader in Hospice Care, Supportive Care Management (palliative care), Care Companions (nonmedical home care) and Grief Support, will host a community open house celebration for the Unity Grief and Education Center, the region’s only freestanding center designed to support individuals and families of all ages who have experienced a death. Located at 2079 Lawrence Drive, De Pere, the new facility was created so no one in our community grieves alone. It features dedicated counseling rooms to accommodate adults, children, and families in need of grief support, as well as a large room for education and public outreach. The Center is staffed by Unity’s experienced grief services team which consists of licensed counselors, social workers and trained volunteers who offer one-on-one and family grief counseling, grief groups and grief resources both in person and virtually. Generous donations allow Unity to offer compassionate grief support at no charge.

Everyone in Northeast Wisconsin is invited to visit the center between the hours of 3 pm to 7 pm for guided tours, refreshments and an opportunity to win a Unity gift basket valued at $100. Pre-registration is not required.

Unity Grief Services Director Jenny Boeckman states “Grounded in hearing the need for expanded grief support in our communities, Unity opened Unity Grief and Education Center to create a specialized place where everyone in our community can receive grief support and education. This truly is a welcoming space where grief and healing can be honored and shared.

Since the Center opened on November 1, 2021, the grief services team has already provided support through over 4,500 phone calls, 400 visits and 40 grief groups, as well as outreach to local schools and workplaces. It is a true honor to offer this care to our community.”

About Unity Grief and Education Center

Unity Grief and Education Center is the region’s only center designed to support individuals and families who have experienced a death. Generous donations allow Unity to offer compassionate grief support at no charge to individuals and families ensuring no one in our community grieves alone. The Center features over 6,000 square feet of dedicated counseling rooms to accommodate adults, children, and families in need of grief support, as well as a large room for education and public outreach. Recognizing that every individual grieves in a unique way, Unity’s experienced Grief Services team consisting of licensed counselors, social workers, and trained offers a wide variety of services in person, virtually and by phone which include:

Individual Grief Counseling

Family Grief Counseling

Grief Support groups for children, teens, families and adults

Supportive Telephone calls

Memorial services

Newsletter and literature resources

Holiday support

Grief consultation for businesses and schools

In addition, Unity Grief and Education Center extends grief expertise to schools and businesses through paid consultation following a death, educational trainings and materials, as well as on-site individual and group grief support.

For more information about Unity Grief and Education Center, call (920) 339-6700 or visit unityhospice.org/grief-support.