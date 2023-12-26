(WFRV)- Idol is a Wisconsin-based band that shares stories through music.

They tell stories of a superhero and supervillain’s origins. Their new song, “Holiday For You,” is the introduction to the main characters featured in this story, and six tracks are to follow throughout 2024 that will further explain the climatic points of this comic book story we have written.

While right now the character is currently represented as his alter ego, by mid-2024, we will find out what the superhero has become.

