(WFRV)- Tradition is the backbone for a lot of companies, and Riverside Pizzeria is no different.

Their recipe was created by 2 World War II veterans, Nello Silvestrini and Leonard (Bob) Scalcucci. Since then, the recipe has gone through years of great reviews in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Now, Riverside Pizzeria expanded for the first time, bringing the traditional recipe to Green Bay.

Enjoy their zesty pizza, local craft beers, and a winning community atmosphere at 2822 Ramada Way, Green Bay.

For more information, head to riverside-pizzeria.com.