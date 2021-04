(WFRV) – There’s a fun tailgate party happening and this time, it’s all about hockey.

Guy from USA Hockey along with Tournament Co-Director Stephanie Dutkowski joined Local 5 Live with details on the National Championship taking place in Titletown. In addition to some great local food, you can also take in an entire weekend of hockey.

‘Tailgate in Titletown’ is happening Saturday, May 1. Booyah starts at 11 am.

Just head to Cornerstone Community Ice Center, 1640 Fernando Drive in De Pere.