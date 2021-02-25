UW-Green Bay Institute for Women’s Leadership: ‘Rise Together, Breaking Down Barriers’ Zoom event

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – While more women have earned college degrees, they still only hold 25% of leadership roles.

That’s just one of the statistics that a new offering from UW-Green Bay hopes to correct.

Assistant Vice Chancellor, Joy Ruzek and Chief Business Officer, Sheryl Van Gruensven from the University sat down with Local 5 Live with how you can take part in this important event.

The Institute for Women’s Leadership Kickoff Event is March 5 from 9:00 – 10:30 am, it’s free via Zoom.

Learn more at uwgb.edu/womens-leadership.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame girls look to cap unprecedented season with state title

UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state