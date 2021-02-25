UW-Green Bay Institute for Women’s Leadership: ‘Rise Together, Breaking Down Barriers’ Zoom event

(WFRV) – While more women have earned college degrees, they still only hold 25% of leadership roles.

That’s just one of the statistics that a new offering from UW-Green Bay hopes to correct.

Assistant Vice Chancellor, Joy Ruzek and Chief Business Officer, Sheryl Van Gruensven from the University sat down with Local 5 Live with how you can take part in this important event.

The Institute for Women’s Leadership Kickoff Event is March 5 from 9:00 – 10:30 am, it’s free via Zoom.

Learn more at uwgb.edu/womens-leadership.