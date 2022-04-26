(WFRV) – It’s a story of discovery, action, love, and the geek and warrior in all of us.

Local 5 Live gets a closer look at “She Kills Monsters” the latest production from UW-Oshkosh Theatre Department.

She Kills Monsters

By Qui Nguyen

Directed by Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft

Runs: April 28 – April 30, May 6 – May 8 with evening and matinee performances

When her younger teenage sister Tilly dies, Agnes Evans struggles with the knowledge that she didn’t really know much about her. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she sets out on a quest of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. This dramatic comedy offers a thrilling, heart-warming story about the geek and the warrior within us all. Agnes ultimately fulfills a journey that leads to love and understanding of her sister.