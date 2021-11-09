UW-Oshkosh Theatre presents: “A Bear in Winter”

(WFRV) – A new play by Richard Kalinoski, A Bear in Winter explores the struggle of Pete Angelini, a small college football coach who loses his way after he is suddenly fired six years after a championship season. Pete’s mother, Katherine, an elderly woman and former athlete is a source of solace for Pete but over time Katherine is stricken with dementia and Pete is confronted with devastating solitude—mitigated by a vexing but charming interloper and later, an unlikely new friend. A two act play which leads quietly towards a story of love discovered and identity restored.

We get details about the production opening this week.

“A Bear in Winter” opens November 11, 12. 13, 19, and 20 at 7:30 pm plus a matinee November 21 at 2pm.

For more information including tickets, head to uwosh.edu/theatre.

