(WFRV) – Local 5 Live puts a spotlight on entertainment with a look at a local production of a popular storyline and music that will have you singing along.

Some of the cast of the upcoming UW-Oshkosh Theatre department’s production of ‘Grease’ give viewers details on the production and how you can see them live on stage.

Details from uwosh.edu:

GREASE

by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

Directed by Merlaine Angwall

Musical | Main Stage

NOV. 3, 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee on NOV. 6 at 2 p.m.

High School Matinee on NOV. 4 at 10 a.m.

With a hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “We Go Together,” Grease celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.

Buy Tickets

boxoffice@uwosh.edu

(920) 424 – 4417