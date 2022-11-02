(WFRV) – Local 5 Live puts a spotlight on entertainment with a look at a local production of a popular storyline and music that will have you singing along.
Some of the cast of the upcoming UW-Oshkosh Theatre department’s production of ‘Grease’ give viewers details on the production and how you can see them live on stage.
Details from uwosh.edu:
GREASE
by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey
Directed by Merlaine Angwall
Musical | Main Stage
NOV. 3, 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Matinee on NOV. 6 at 2 p.m.
High School Matinee on NOV. 4 at 10 a.m.
With a hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “We Go Together,” Grease celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.
boxoffice@uwosh.edu
(920) 424 – 4417