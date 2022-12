(WFRV) – Inspired by the misbegotten journey of well-intentioned Armenian-Americans following World War II, the story in “My Genius of Humanity” examines the struggle of the Davidian family as they voluntarily emigrate to Soviet dominated Armenia in search of the perceived comfort of their ancestral home.

The play reveals what “home” means to family and what family must do to remake home.

