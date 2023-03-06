(WFRV) – It’s the story of Peter Pan with a twist and you can see it on a local stage this week.

Cast members Jordan and Drake visited Local 5 Live with more on UW-Oshkosh’s production of ‘Peter and Starcatcher’.

Details from uwosh.edu:

Peter and the Star Catcher

by Rick Elice

Directed by Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft

A Play with Music | Main Stage

March 9, 10, 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Matinee on March 12 at 2 p.m. Oshkosh Campus, Theatre Arts Center, Main Stage

Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century- old story of how a dejected orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed, despair and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Featuring a dozen actors portraying more than 100 unforgettable characters. The set for the play will be created from found and recycled objects so this improvisational treat supports the universities sustainability practices!