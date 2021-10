(WFRV) – At UW-Oshkosh Theatre, the new season is underway.

Director and some cast of the production of ‘A Moon for the Misbegotten’ stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at the show and the rest of the season.

You can see ‘A Moon for the Misbegotten’ October 15th and 16th at 7:30 pm and October 17th at 2pm at UW-Oshkosh.

For more information and tickets head to uwosh.edu/theatre.