(WFRV) – We’re looking ahead to summer camp, and this particular summer camp is a special place for grieving kids to find support.

UW-Green Bay Professor Illene Cupit joined Local 5 Live to talk about Camp Lloyd, which is a week-long camp for kids grieving the loss of a loved one.

The camp is June 20-24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can find more information on their website.