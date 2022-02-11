(WFRV) – In today’s beauty buzz, lots of color without a lot of cash.

Our beauty expert, Hillary Kline, shows us valentine lip finds we can buy at the drugstore.

1. Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss in the shade ‘Pinkissimo’

2. Milani Cheek Kiss Liquid Blush in the shade ‘Pink Flirt.’

3. Wet n Wild Cloud Pout Marshmallow Lip Mousse in the shade ‘Candy Wasted.’

4. Wet n Wild Color Icon Lip Gloss in the shade ‘Sagittarius.’

5. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color in the shade ‘Danger.’

For more of Hillary’s tips, follow her on social media: @klinetothetop.