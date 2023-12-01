NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Valley Christian School stopped by Local 5 Live to talk about the bell ringers and their upcoming performances.

One of the groups made up of middle schoolers was at the show. There is another group made of middle schoolers and one more that is comprised of high school students.

On December 1, the Valley Christian School Ringers will be performing Very Neenah Christmas from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Associated Bank. The high school group will be EAA on December 2.

All of the events are free. More information about the Valley Christian School Ringers can be found on the school’s Facebook page.