(WFRV) – Today, Local 5 Live kicks off June Dairy Month and breakfast on the farm is a staple for many families and Outagamie County has quite an event in the works.

Kyle Lange visited the studio with details on the tasty day and how you can get involved.

Come celebrate June Dairy Month with Van Rossum Dairy on June 12, 2022 for a Sunday full of moos, great food, and quality family time!

—EVENTS—

• Church Service

7am provided by St. Clare’s Parish – Wrightstown, WI

• Delicious Dairy Breakfast

8a.m. to 12noon

• Antique Tractor & Wagon Rides

• Petting Zoo

• Entertainment & Live Music

• Culver’s Frozen Custard

• Farm Tours

• Children Activities (Inflatables, Games, Face Painting & much more!)

• Pedal Tractor Pull

Buy tickets online at outagamiecountydairypromotion.com or in person at Simon’s Specialty Cheese in Little Chute.

Breakfast is served from 8 am – Noon on Sunday June 12. You’ll find Van Rossum Diary on W134 County Rd. UU in Kaukauna.