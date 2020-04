(WFRV) – If your stove or refrigerator breaks down, you might think you’re out of luck during this pandemic but Van Vreede’s in Green Bay is still here for you.

Producer Dena found out what changes they’ve made to keep everyone safe.

They are located at 2180 W. Mason Street in Green Bay. Give them a call with questions at 920-498-6200. Shop online and use their live chat feature at vanvreedes.com.