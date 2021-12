(WFRV) – For furniture, appliances and mattresses – Van Vreede’s has plenty to offer including the best delivery, services, technology and guaranteed low prices.

You can find three Van Vreede’s showrooms – in Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh. Find more information on their website vanvreedes.com.

As part of our Holiday Spotlight, one of our viewers can win a dishwasher from Van Vreede’s, you can enter to win on our Contests page and the winner will be announced on December 15.