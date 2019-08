APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have ever wanted to join the circus, you can learn the skills at some upcoming classes, or maybe you just want to have fun while getting in better shape.

Fly Circus & Aerial Arts is having an open house tonight from 5:30 – 8:30 pm. There Appleton location is at 101 W. Edison Avenue; in Green Bay at 153 N. Broadway.

See all of the classes offered by heading to their website.