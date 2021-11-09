Veteran Motorcycle Raffle from The Dispensary

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – As we near Veterans Day, an area business hopes to help three Veteran families with a custom-built bike.

Nikki and Brandon from The Dispensary along with bike builders Aron and Colton with details on the Veteran Motorcycle Raffle and how you can get involved.

The Veteran Motorcycle Raffle will be on sale throughout the holiday season, only 400 will be sold, cost is $25. Get tickets at The Dispensary locations in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, and Sheboygan.

For more, head to thed8dispensary.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

HIGHLIGHTS: Appleton North vs Kimberly

Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm discusses win over Kimberly

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social