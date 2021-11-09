Veteran Motorcycle Raffle from The Dispensary

(WFRV) – As we near Veterans Day, an area business hopes to help three Veteran families with a custom-built bike.

Nikki and Brandon from The Dispensary along with bike builders Aron and Colton with details on the Veteran Motorcycle Raffle and how you can get involved.

The Veteran Motorcycle Raffle will be on sale throughout the holiday season, only 400 will be sold, cost is $25. Get tickets at The Dispensary locations in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, and Sheboygan.

For more, head to thed8dispensary.com.