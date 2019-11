(WFRV) – Veteran-owned Window World is a well-known friend of Local 5 Live and on this Veterans Day, Art stopped by to tell us how supporting our Veterans is a passion of his.

You can find his son, JP Lane’s book, “Walking Again” on Amazon.

Window World’s show room is located at 969 Goddard Way in Green Bay. Get a hold of them by phone at 920-321-0421 and online at windowworldgreenbay.com.