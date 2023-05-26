(WFRV)- Veterans need houses. Veterans 1st of NEW is here to make sure no Veteran goes homeless.

The housing deficit in Brown County needs urgent attention and Veterans 1st of NEW will be offering solutions in the summer of 2024 with our Transitional and Affordable Tiny Homes Village.

Veterans 1st of NEW is holding an event to raise money. The Veterans 1st Fundraiser is June 10th, from noon to 4 p.m. It’s at the Duck Creek Pub in Howard. They will have silent and live auctions along with food and great comradery for a cause.

For more information or to donate head to veterans1stnew.com.