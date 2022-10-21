(WFRV) – It’s a fun way to support the troops and guest co-host John Maino who is also the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Village, along with Board President Mike Thomas, and Jen Wickland give details on the upcoming event Tasting for the Troops.

We also get a listen to the talented music of Jamie Lynn Fletcher who will be performing at the event.

Details from wisvva.org:

TASTING FOR THE TROOPS:

A TOUCH OF TUSCANY

October 27, 2022

The Grand Meridian

5:00 p.m. Doors Open

6:00 p.m. Dinner (see menu below)

Table of eight: $1,000 | Individual ticket: $150

This event featuring dinner, wine and oil tastings, silent auction and various raffle baskets benefits the Wisconsin Veterans Village of Appleton.

EVENT MENU

First course

Rich, fall Butternut Squash Soup

Second Course

Cavatappi pasta with peppers and onion sauce

Third Course

Panzanella Salad

Toasted Italian bread covered in tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, cucumbers,

dressed with some of the finest olive oil from the Tenuta Torciano Winery.

Fourth Course

Porchetta

Sausage and apple-stuffed pork loin, served with savory vegetables.

Fifth Course

Almond biscotti

Dinner includes fresh Italian bread accompanied by three cold pressed olive oils and a 30-year-old Balsamic vinegar.

WINE PAIRINGS

During the meal Carlo Dozzi and wine-master Lido will serve and describe the influence of nine different wines (eight red, one white)

from the Tenuta Torciano Winery (founded in 1720 and located in San Gimignano, 40 miles south of Florence).

TO REGISTER CLICK HERE.