(WFRV) – You’ll want to catch this popular local band before it’s all over. Popular band Vic Ferrari has announced their retirement.

Frontman Michael Bailey visited Local 5 Live with details on their Farewell Tour.

Vic Ferrari’s Farewell Tour kicks off March 5 with Symphony on the Rocks at the Meyer Theatre and runs through the end of October.

Keep up with the band’s schedule at vicferrari.com.