(WFRV) – Are you looking for some comfort food this fall?

A local favorite is so popular, it now has a second location.

The menu at the Village Grille has so many choices, and you even get a taste of history.

You’ll find two locations for the Village Grille: Hoffman Road in Allouez, and Bellevue Street in Bellevue.

Check out their menu at villagegrillegreenbay.com and read more on their Facebook page.