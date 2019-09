(WFRV) – Mosquito Hill Nature Center is the perfect setting to showcase vintage, repurposed, handmade and homegrown items.

The Vintage Market at the Hill is Saturday, September 21st from 10 am – 4pm and will also feature live music, and a variety of food trucks.

It’s happening at Mosquito Hill Nature Center, N3880 Rogers Rd. in New London. Admission is free.

For more details, click here.