Vintage Shop Hop: Hickory Farm

(WFRV) – This week, Local 5 Live is exploring some of the stops on the upcoming Vintage Shop Hop. It’s happening this Friday and Saturday and includes over 300 vintage shops, antique malls, boutiques, consignment shops, and barn sales.

Nicole from Hickory Farm Antiques and Lena from The Statement Piece spoke with Local 5 Live about their offerings.

The Statement Piece and Hickory Farm Antiques are both located at 660 North Hickory Farm Lane in Appleton. Be sure to check them out on Facebook: The Statement Piece and Hickory Farm Antiques.

For a map of all participating shops and details on the Fall Vintage Shop Hop, head to their Facebook event page.

