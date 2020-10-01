Vintage Shop Hop: Loot Vintage & Supply

(WFRV) – The Vintage Shop Hop is this weekend and gives you an opportunity to shop small and local.

A new addition to the Shop Hop, Loot Vintage & Supply spoke with Local 5 Live about what to expect when you shop with them.

They are located at 219 Jefferson Street in Waupaca. Find them online at lootvintageandsupply.com, follow them on Facebook and give them a like.

The Vintage Shop Hop runs this weekend, October 2 – 3. For all things shop hop, including a map of all participating stores, head to their Facebook event page.