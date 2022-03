(WFRV) – There’s more than 400 stops on this year’s popular Vintage Shop Hop.

Local 5 Live looks at just one of the stops with Dan and Gail from Rustic Resque in Little Chute, where they offer repurposed, renewed home and garden décor.

Rustic Resque is located at 116 E. Main Street in Little Chute. Visit them online at rusticresque.com.

And for more on the Vintage Shop Hop, head to vintageshophop.blogspot.com.