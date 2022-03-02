(WFRV) – It’s time for the popular Vintage Shop Hop where over 400 vintage shops, antique stores, home décor, and boutiques are some of the stops you can make during what they call, the best road trip ever.

Today we look at just one of the stops – Brooke from The Revival in Neenah.

The Revival is located at 123 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Neenah. See more at therevivalboutique.com and follow along on their Facebook page for the renovations on the Waupaca location.

And for more on the Vintage Shop Hop, head to vintageshophop.blogspot.com.