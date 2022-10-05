(WFRV) – Call it the best road trip ever!

It’s more than 400 Vintage stores, barn sales, boutiques, and more that participate and it’s coming up Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8.

Today, Local 5 Live features a fun destination in Oconto where you can get coffee, and even ice cream, all in a cozy local spot. Owner Lynne Hearley gives details on The Shop on Main plus we get details on how you can shop local businesses during the Vintage Shop Hop.

The Shop on Main is located at 821 Main Street, Oconto.

For all things Shop Hop, including an interactive map, visit vintageshophop.blogspot.com.