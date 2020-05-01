Virtual Bridal Appointments from Ivory Rose Bridal Boutique

Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
 (WFRV) –  Brides are not at a standstill when it comes to planning their dream day. In fact, now is the time to shop for dresses if you are getting married next year.

There’s a great new place to say yes to the dress in downtown Appleton.

Marissa Knuth, owner of Ivory Rose Bridal Boutique spoke with Local 5 Live about their virtual bridal appointment options.

Ivory Rose Bridal Boutique is located at 103 E. College Avenue in Appleton. Shop accessories or set up a virtual appointment at ivoryrosebridalboutique.com/shop.

You can also reach Marissa with any questions at 920-939-2008.

