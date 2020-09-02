Virtual learning at the Paper Discovery Center in Appleton

(WFRV) – Your kids can make sparks fly at the Paper Discover Center in Appleton.

Local 5 Live stopped by to get a closer look at all the virtual learning opportunities and how you can get involved.

For details, head to paperdiscoverycenter.org.

