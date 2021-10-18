Virtual programs available through Alo Health

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The COVID pandemic helped the professionals at Alo Health shift gears and create several virtual programs specializing in anxiety and depression.

Kristyn Madalinski, RN is the Founder of Alo Health and today she tells our viewers how they have seen increased success rates when people follow nutrition, exercise and other recommendations when their “5 Foundations” are implemented.

Their next free web class is Saturday, October 23 at 8 am. To register, email emerge@alohealthllc.com.

See more on Kristyn’s services at alohealthup.com, on Facebook, or call 906-553-7281.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

INSIDE SKINNY: Former Packers Cheerleaders

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: FVA, FRCC teams make final playoff push

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Brillion, Kewaunee, Xavier capture conference titles