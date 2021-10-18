Virtual programs available through Alo Health

(WFRV) – The COVID pandemic helped the professionals at Alo Health shift gears and create several virtual programs specializing in anxiety and depression.

Kristyn Madalinski, RN is the Founder of Alo Health and today she tells our viewers how they have seen increased success rates when people follow nutrition, exercise and other recommendations when their “5 Foundations” are implemented.

Their next free web class is Saturday, October 23 at 8 am. To register, email emerge@alohealthllc.com.

See more on Kristyn’s services at alohealthup.com, on Facebook, or call 906-553-7281.