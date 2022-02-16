(WFRV) – How do you raise money for a great organization right at home? The Virtual Trivia Bee!

Robyn from Literacy Green Bay visited Local 5 Live with details.

From literacygreenbay.org:

Thursday February 24 at 6:00 pm

Virtual Event

ANSWER QUESTIONS FOR A CAUSE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN: THREE $25 AMAZON GIFT CARDS AND OR ONE $100 APPLE GIFT CARD Each donation during the event enters you a chance to win a fabulous Green Bay’s Best Staycation door prize!

The event will feature three exciting, rapid-fire rounds of trivia, a student presentation, and silent auction baskets to bid on. You will also learn more about our organization and witness an inspiring speech from a special guest speaker.

Proceeds from the event go towards helping us continue our mission of helping adults and families acquire the reading, writing, math, English language, computer and workforce skills they need to function effectively as workers and community members.