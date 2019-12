(WFRV) – Between exercise, bingo, and their weekly cribbage games, the residents at Compass Living – Marla Vista stay busy.

Producer Dena stopped by for a visit and even got Director Brandon to join in on their game.

Marla Vista is part of Compass Senior Living along with Carrington in Green Bay as well as Wyndemere and Carolina in Appleton.

To learn about any of their facilities, give Kevin a call at 920-639-5925 or head to compass-living.com.