Volunteer opportunities for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

(WFRV) – Many people celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of service and Volunteer Fox Cities has some ideas.

Executive Director Susan Vanden Heuvel joined Local 5 Live with how you can help.

Reach out at rsvp@volunteerfoxcities.org for opportunities.

There are other celebrations happening virtually today. Those on the Lakeshore can connect from 4 pm – 5 pm for an online event, just head to facebook.com/mlkdaymanitowoc.

Brown County’s celebration is also virtual and includes music, a poster, and essay contest with the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech read by area youth. You can access those elements at browncomlk.org.