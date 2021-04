APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – We Care Meals is looking for people to help deliver around 1,200 Easter meals.

The groups hosted sit-down meals for Easter and Christmas for many years in the Fox Cities. This year it is delivery only.

If you’d like a meal, you can order up until noon on Saturday by calling 920-358-9671.

To volunteer, sign up by calling 920-731-7867. The event will be based out of Riverview Gardens in Appleton.