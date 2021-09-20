Vote in Northeast WI’s “Coolest online charitable dog contest”

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – You can win cash prizes and have a beer named after your dog if your furry friend is the coolest in Northeast Wisconsin.

The New Top Dog Contest is all for a great cause and contest organizer, Steve joined Local 5 Live along with last year’s winner Bruce and his dog mom Dawn.

Local voting is underway, so vote for your favorite until October 9. Then October 10 – 16 is the Championship Voting period. The winner will be crowned October 16.

Vote and follow along on newtopdog.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bostick on next chapter

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on mental health

Bostick on 2014 NFC Championship Game

Bostick on Aaron Rodgers speaking out about mental health

Bostick on coaching youth football