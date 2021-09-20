Vote in Northeast WI’s “Coolest online charitable dog contest”

(WFRV) – You can win cash prizes and have a beer named after your dog if your furry friend is the coolest in Northeast Wisconsin.

The New Top Dog Contest is all for a great cause and contest organizer, Steve joined Local 5 Live along with last year’s winner Bruce and his dog mom Dawn.

Local voting is underway, so vote for your favorite until October 9. Then October 10 – 16 is the Championship Voting period. The winner will be crowned October 16.

Vote and follow along on newtopdog.com, Facebook, and Instagram.