(WFRV) – The Timber Rattlers have released the final five in this year’s Food Fight, now it’s time for you to vote for your favorite.

From Wisconsin Timber Rattlers:

The selection process to get to the finalists in this year’s Food Fight was one of the most difficult the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have ever had in seven contests. We have gone through all 72 entries and have the best Burger & Brat recipes submitted by our fans for a Final Five. The winner of this year’s Food Fight will go on the concession menu at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium this season.

Here are the finalists for the Food Fight – Burger & Brat Brawl:

PIZZA BURGER – A burger with pepperoni, marinara sauce, and mozzarella sticks. Submitted by Eric Budnik of Appleton.

GO LONG (JOHN) MAPLE BRAT – A Cher-Make brat served in a split maple-glazed Long John donut bun topped with crispy onion strings and bacon pieces. Submitted by Nick Vitrano of DePere.

SWEET-SALTY-SAVORY – Large beef burger patty covered with melted cheddar, topped with pulled pork BBQ, strips of bacon, onion jam, candied onions, and BBQ sauce. Todd Hagens of Appleton.

GYRO BRAT – A grilled brat, sliced lengthwise and served on a warm pita with thinly-sliced tomatoes and onions and slathered with tzatziki sauce. Submitted by Linda Mengel of Milwaukee.

WHIFFER’S HAWAIIAN DREAM BURGER – A quarter-pound burger with sweet, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sriracha mayonnaise, pepper jack cheese and ginger teriyaki sauce on an onion roll. Submitted by Sarah Hayden of Appleton.

