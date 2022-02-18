(WFRV) – There is so much good food at Parker John’s they’re having their own restaurant week.

Local 5 Live stopped by recently with a look at some tempting dishes you can try and vote on to keep around permanently!

Parker John’s Restaurant Week is February 21 – 27 at locations in Green Bay, Menasha, Kiel, and Sheboygan. Next year, expect the Oshkosh location to take part as well.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.